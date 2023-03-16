Sick hiker rescued from Puu Ohulehule Trail

A man in his 20s who became ill while hiking on the Puu Ohulehule Trail in Kahaluu was rescued this afternoon, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

At around 2:50 p.m. HFD received a 911 call for the sick hiker and arrived a few minutes later to establish a landing zone for its Air 1 helicopter and ascend the trail by foot.

The man reportedly became ill on the trail and was unable to descend on his own.

Rescue personnel made contact with the hiker just after 3:30 p.m. and conducted a medical assessment on him. Air 1 then picked up the man and flew him to the landing zone.

Medical care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at around 3:50 p.m.