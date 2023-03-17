Blangiardi will sign ‘sensitive places’ firearms ban into law

Mayor Rick Blangiardi plans to sign into law a ban on concealed firearms in 13 “sensitive places” across Oahu after the City Council this week passed Bill 57.

“Absolutely,” Blangiardi replied when asked if he would sign Bill 57 into law during an appearance today on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream program.

Blangiardi also said the city will provide signage to businesses and facilities saying whether concealed weapons are allowed or prohibited.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court limited states’ abilities to restrict the carrying of firearms in its ruling in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen.

Blangiardi said the ruling allows counties to make their own restriction and got affirmation from the City Corporation Counsel’s office.

“I have a hard time time (with) anybody telling me why they’ve got to take a gun into a church or a school or a hospital or a public gathering,” Blangiardi said. “I just don’t get that.”

Beginning May 1, 13 locations across the island would ban firearms:

>> City-owned buildings.

>> State and federally owned buildings.

>> Schools and child care facilities.

>> Public parks.

>> Shelters, including homeless and domestic violence shelters.

>> Places frequented by children, including the Waikiki Aquarium.

>> Election polling places.

>> Public transit.

>> Businesses that serve alcohol.

>> Large public gatherings, including protests.

>> Concert venues.

>> Cannabis dispensaries.

>> Hospitals.