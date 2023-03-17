Man, 37, seriously injured in Liliha armed robbery

A 37-year-old man was seriously injured in an alleged armed robbery in Liliha Thursday.

The robbery occurred in the 500 block of North King Street at about 11 p.m.

Honolulu police said the man was approached by male suspects when one of the suspects assaulted the victim with a “knife-like weapon” and took the victim’s personal property.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the victim who sustained injuries to his face and neck. He was taken in serious but stable condition to a hospital.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests as of this morning.