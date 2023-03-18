Source says Eagles, QB Marcus Mariota agree on 1-year deal

The Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Marcus Mariota have agreed on a one-year, $5 million contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the deal, said Mariota’s contract is worth up to $8 million, including incentives.

Mariota, who was released by Atlanta last month, will be the backup for Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia.

Former Eagles coach Chip Kelly coached Mariota at Oregon and coveted him in the 2015 draft but couldn’t trade up to get him. Mariota went No. 2 to Tennessee.

Mariota completed 61.3% of his passes last season for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 starts for the Falcons. He also had a career-high 438 yards rushing and four TDs.

Mariota is 34-40 as a starter with the Falcons and Titans. He played sparingly behind Derek Carr in two seasons as backup for the Raiders in 2020-21.

Mariota replaces Gardner Minshew, who agreed to a deal with the Indianapolis Colts.