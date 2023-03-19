3 suffer injuries from car crash into telephone pole

Three women suffered serious injuries when the car they were in crashed into a telephone pole on Kamehameha Highway, according to a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services report.

The collision happened at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at 53-964 Kamehameha Highway. EMS described the individuals involved as women ages 18, 22 and 49. They were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No other details were immediately available.