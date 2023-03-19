Las Vegas Advisor: Prime strip property sells for $125M in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has approved the sale of 10 vacant acres on the Strip that was formerly occupied by the Riviera casino, after an earlier $120 million deal for the parcel fell through.

The new buyer is paying $125 million for the property and plans to build a dining, entertainment and retail center initially; a 500-room, noncasino hotel is also a possibility. The buyer’s group is headed by the developer of the soon-to-open Project 63 between the Cosmopolitan and the Crystals Mall at City Center.

Zappos zapped: Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood is undergoing a name change. The naming rights have been sold to Bakkt Holdings, a 5-year-old company that deals in cryptocurrency. The venue will be called Bakkt (pronounced “Backed”) Theater. This is the fifth name change for the theater, originally known as the Aladdin Theatre for the Performing Arts when it opened with the old Aladdin casino in 1976.

Bellagio display: The spring display at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens features two gazebos, a 14-foot-tall sun with a human face, a pond filled with koi, and a profusion of flowers and live trees with oranges and orange blossoms signifying good luck and health. The spring exhibit runs through May 20; it’s free to view.

Buffet increase: The price of Las Vegas’ best bargain buffet, the Garden Buffet at South Point, has been raised by $2 across the board. Breakfast is now $16.95 and $13.95 with a players card; lunch, $19.95/$17.95; brunch or dinner, $28.95/$25.95; and seafood night, $49.95/$44.95.

Question:Which team is the March Madness betting favorite?

Answer: Houston is the favorite to win the NCAA Basketball Championship at +525, followed by Alabama (+685) and Kansas (+980). The long shots, which may have been eliminated by the time you read this, are Texas Southern and SE Missouri State at +250,000 (2,500-1).

