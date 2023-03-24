HFD rescues person from overturned pickup in Hawaii Kai

Honolulu firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to free a person from an overturned pickup truck after a single-vehicle crash in Hawaii Kai late Thursday.

The Honolulu Fire Department said over 15 firefighters responded to a 911 call of the overturned vehicle near the driveway of the Mawaena Kai town-home complex near Wailua Street just before 9:50 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found a pickup truck on its side with a female occupant unable to exit the vehicle, HFD said.

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the person and transferred medical care to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. The person’s age and details on her condition were not released.