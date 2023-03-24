comscore Man wanted for attempted kidnapping in Salt Lake | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man wanted for attempted kidnapping in Salt Lake

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:06 pm
  • COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect, seen above, involved in an attempted kidnapping in Salt Lake.

    Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect, seen above, involved in an attempted kidnapping in Salt Lake.

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted for attempted kidnapping in Salt Lake.

An individual was sitting at a city bus stop in the area of Haloa Drive and Kukila Street when an unknown man approached her. The man then moved behind the individual, struck her head and attempted to force her away from the bus stop, according to a CrimeStoppers news release.

The victim managed to get away.

The suspect is described to be in his 20s to 30s, 6 feet tall and about 140 to 160 pounds. He is further described to have short black hair and tattoos on both forearms and on his left hand.

The suspect was wearing a tank top and dark jeans at the time of the attempted kidnapping.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Individuals may also send web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

