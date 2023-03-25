Woman, 53, dies after car crashes into utility pole in Kaneohe

A 53-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries in a single-car crash Friday night on Keaahala Road in Kaneohe.

The Honolulu Police Department said the incident happened around 9:35 p.m. when the woman’s vehicle was traveling westbound on Keaahala Road and for an unknown reason veered right and slammed into a utility pole. The motorist, who was wearing a seat belt when her vehicle crashed, was transported via a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition where she later died.

HPD is continuing to investigate but said at this time speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

There now have been 14 traffic deaths on Oahu this year compared to 16 at the same time in 2022.