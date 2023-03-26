Las Vegas Advisor: Caesars Palace rotunda demolished in Las Vegas

The small, round domed building that has fronted Caesars Palace for decades is no more. The Caesars rotunda has been demolished in order to clear space for grandstands for the Formula One race this fall.

Although the building had been mostly a decorative feature of the facade for several years, it originally housed one of Las Vegas’ first high-tech attractions. The “World of Caesar” opened in 1986 and cost $2.5 million, a hefty sum at the time for a small attraction.

Downtown mini: Downtown Grand has unveiled the first ongoing blackjack mini-tournament that’s open to the public in more than a decade. The weekly blackjack tournament starts at 3 p.m. every Thursday. There’s a $25 entry fee with 100% of the money collected returned in prizes. Rounds are 10 hands and there’s a $25 rebuy if you don’t advance. It’s another good addition for the ever-improving DG, which also deals $1 blackjack.

Reduced juice: South Point is dealing -105 on all NCAA tournament games through to the championship game for bets on sides only (pick the winning team against the point spread). The -105 pricing is also offered at Rampart, along with CasaBlanca and Virgin River in Mesquite, all of which are South Point-affiliated books.

Secret bar: The latest in the hidden-speakeasy craze is Easy’s Cocktail Lounge, “tucked away behind an unassuming doughnut stand” named Easy Donuts in Aria’s new food hall, Proper Eats. “A false wall behind the cappuccino machine gives way to a velvet-enrobed lounge,” with some of the most expensive drinks on the Strip: $27 for signature cocktails and $50 for “Showstoppers.”

Question:How many hotel rooms are there in Las Vegas?

Answer: A count at the end of 2022 sets the Las ­Vegas hotel-room total at 150,857. That includes all ­hotels, including the Strip, downtown, locals casinos and noncasino properties.

