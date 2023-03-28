Fire destroys bathrooms at Old Airport Beach Park in Kona

A structure fire this morning destroyed the only working bathrooms at the Old Airport Beach Park in Kailua-Kona.

A news release from Hawaii island Mayor Mitch Roth said the fire was reported at just before 4 a.m. and caused about $750,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The fire took place a few months after a public-private partnership with the Kona community to paint and replace the roofing at the facility.

The county Department of Parks and Recreation said it’s unclear when the bathrooms will reopen.

Restrooms at the Kekuaokalani Gymnasium and Kona Community Aquatic Center are still open. Residents are asked to plan accordingly before using the Old Airport Beach Park.

Witnesses to the fire who may have additional information are asked to contact the Hawaii Police Department’s nonemergency line at 808-935-3311.