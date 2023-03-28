Woman, 33, arrested after Chinatown purse snatching

Honolulu police arrested a 33-year-old woman Monday in connection with an alleged purse snatching in Chinatown.

Police said the woman punched a 38-year-old woman and took her purse at the intersection of North Hotel and Kekaulike streets at about 3:45 p.m. on March 21.

The suspect and victim are not known to one another.

Police said the victim was in Chinatown Monday morning and saw the suspect who robbed her.

Officers arrested her on suspicion of second-degree robbery. She remains in custody as of this morning.