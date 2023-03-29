Man, 53, injured in Waimalu armed robbery

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation after two males allegedly attempted to rob a 53-year-old man in Waimalu early today.

The man was standing on the sidewalk in the area of Kaahumanu Street and Kamehameha Highway when two males approached him at about 12:45 a.m., police said.

One of the males armed with a handgun demanded property from the victim while the other male appeared to act as a lookout, police said.

When the victim refused to hand over his property, the suspect or suspects allegedly assaulted the victim and fled on foot.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.