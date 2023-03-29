Police search for suspects in West Oahu armed robbery

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that occurred at Kea’au Beach Park in Leeward Oahu Tuesday night.

Police said a 19-year-old man was sitting inside his vehicle at the beach park when two unknown males armed with handguns approached him and demanded money at about 10:30 p.m.

The pair then allegedly assaulted him and took the victim’s jewelry before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police said the victim sustained minor injuries.

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.

There are no arrests as of this morning.