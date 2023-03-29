Two men arrested in alleged Kalihi sex assault

Honolulu police arrested two men after they allegedly sexually assaulted a 50-year-old homeless woman in Kalihi-Palama.

The assault occurred in an abandoned bus on the corner of Dillingham Boulevard and Kaaahi Street at about 11 p.m. Monday.

Police said two men approached the woman, forced her into the bus and sexually assaulted her.

The suspects and victim are not known to one another.

Police said the woman was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Officers arrested the two men, ages 34 and 41, early Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree sex assault.