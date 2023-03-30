Hawaiian Electric customers receive $8.1M in federal energy credits

Hawaiian Electric said thousands of customers received a record $8.1 million in federal credits to reduce their energy bills, about $2.5 million more than last year.

The Hawaii Department of Human Services’ Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, assists needy households with a one-time payment towards their utility bill.

In all, Hawaiian Electric said more than 7,500 residential customers across the five islands it serves received credits from LIHEAP.

“Our goal is to keep customers connected, and LIHEAP credits provide welcome relief for thousands of households,” said Brendan Bailey, Hawaiian Electric vice president of customer service, in a news release. “With the cost of just about everything on the rise, LIHEAP and other assistance programs can make a significant impact.”

Applicants may apply only once per year, for one of two types of credit — an energy credit or an emergency crisis intervention.

The Honolulu Community Action Program, Maui Economic Opportunity and Hawaii County Economic Opportunity Council take LIHEAP energy credit applications during the month of June.

LIHEAP Energy Crisis Intervention applications are accepted year-round for households facing service disconnection, but only a limited number of approvals are granted each month.

For more information visit hawaiianelectric.com/liheap.