Navy seeks public ideas about repurposing Red Hill

The Navy has launched an online survey to solicit public ideas about repurposing the Red Hill underground fuel facility once its tanks are drained and it’s closed for fueling operations.

The survey, which is open to all Oahu residents, asks respondents if they are in favor of repurposing Red Hill and how they think the facility should be used after it’s closed. It also allows the public to list any questions they have about finding another use for Red Hill. Responses are anonymous and the deadline to complete the survey is May 31.

A separate survey that is focused on gathering feedback from residents in the neighborhoods around Red Hill, as well as a geographic sampling across Oahu, is expected to be be conducted later this summer.

Nakupuna Cos. was awarded a half-million-dollar contract earlier this year to solicit public ideas and has subcontracted with SMS Research & Marketing Services, Inc. to develop and administer the surveys, according to the Navy. Nakupuna Cos. is expected to issue a public report based on the feedback. The Navy said that it also plans to include the community input in a separate report due to Congress in February 2024.

The Navy is currently in the midst of conducting extensive repairs on the pipeline infrastructure at Red Hill so that fuel that has been sitting in the tanks can be safely drained, which is expected to begin early next year.