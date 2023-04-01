Flash flood warning issued for Kauai

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Kauai as heavy rains drench the island. The warning is in effect until 2:45 p.m.

The Hanalei River gauge reported a rapid rise in water level at 11:37 a.m. Saturday, NWS said in a release. Forecasters believe the swelling river will likely force the closure of Kuhio Highway at Hanalei River Bridge.

Flooding is also expected in drainage areas, streams, rivers, roads and other low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Princeville, Kilauea, Hanalei, Wainiha, Haena, Na Pali State Park and Kalihiwai.

NWS warned that the quickly rising water could lead to road closures and landslides in areas with steep terrain.

The public is urged to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches and culverts, while motorists are instructed to not cross fast flowing or rising water.