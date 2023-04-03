comscore Man, 25, seriously injured in daylight Makiki robbery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 25, seriously injured in daylight Makiki robbery

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A 25-year-old man was seriously injured after five males allegedly robbed him in Makiki Saturday.

The robbery occurred in the 1300 block of South King Street at about 2 p.m.

Honolulu police said five males assaulted the victim, one of whom threw a beer bottle at him.

The suspects then took the man’s wallet, police said.

The victim sustained pain throughout his body and a laceration to his face. He was taken in serious condition to a hospital where he was treated and released.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests as of this morning.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available.

