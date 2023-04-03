Work at Hawaii Kai intersection scheduled for bike improvements

Single-lane closures are scheduled at Kalanianaole Highway and Keahole Street in Hawaii Kai, starting today, for bicyclist safety improvements.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said crews will be installing new signage, relocating loop detectors and revising the striping format on Kalanianaole Highway and Keahole Street. New bicycle signs will be installed, along with a new bike lane symbol.

Lane closure details are as follows, weather permitting:

>> 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Tuesday: Single-lane closure on Keahole Street makai bound at the Kalanianaole Highway intersection, for pavement markings.

>> 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday: Single-lane closure on Keahole Street makai bound at the Kalanianaole Highway intersection, for loop detector installations.

>> 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday: Two-lane closures on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions in the vicinity of the Keahole Street intersection, for pavement marking and signage installations.

DOT said the bike lane on Kalanianaole Highway will begin near the right turn into Hawaii Kai Towne Center, and bicyclists may use the right turn lane to Keahole Street to proceed through the intersection.

New signs will be installed along this stretch of highway that say, “Right Lane Must Turn Right Except to Bicycles,” along with new pavement markings for bicycle guidance and motorists’ awareness.

On Keahole Street, warning signs of bicycles crossing will be installed and the bike lane on Kalanianaole Highway after Keahole Street will extend to the intersection.

DOT advises motorists to drive with caution as they become familiar with the new traffic format.

Electronic message boards will display closure information. Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures.