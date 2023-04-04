Pedestrian, 42, is Maui’s second traffic fatality this year

A female pedestrian struck while walking across Honoapiilani Highway in Lahaina has died, according to the Maui Police Department.

Police said at about 7:40 p.m. on Monday, a 2005 Toyota Tacoma truck heading southeast on the highway collided with the 42-year-old woman as she was crossing outside of a marked crosswalk. The incident happened near mile marker 13.9.

The woman sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Toyota, a 66-year-old man, and his 65-year-old female passenger, both from Lahaina, did not report any injuries.

Police do not believe that speed, alcohol, or drugs were contributing factors to the collision.

This was Maui County’s second traffic fatality this year, police said, compared to eight during the same time last year.