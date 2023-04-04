William Shatner, 92, is living long and taking it all in

It’s 8 a.m. California time in early March and William Shatner is on the phone from — well, it’s probably best if Shatner tells it himself.

“I’m in Los Angeles in a part of my house that overlooks the San Fernando Valley. My back is to the sunrise, I’m looking toward the mountains, and it’s a beautiful, clear morning in L.A.,” says the legendary actor. “On the rim of the mountains that make the valley, toward the desert, it’s all covered in white. So there’s snow surrounding the mountains in Los Angeles, and it’s a beautiful, unusual sight.”

Shatner, who turned 92 in March, is at a stage in his life where he’s taking it all in.

That doesn’t mean he’s kicking his feet up, not by a long shot: the beloved Montreal-born entertainer, a multiple-time Emmy winner, three-time Hall of Famer (he’s a member of the Television Hall of Fame, the American Saddlebred Horse Association Hall of Fame and the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame), former captain of the Star­ship Enterprise, and an all around larger-than-life figure, is currently on the road hosting screenings of 1982’s “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” accompanied by live Q&As with audiences.

The genial Shatner spent about 10 minutes discussing life, touring and how he’d like to be remembered. His responses have been edited for space and clarity.

Question: Have you always been as appreciative of everything in front of you, or has that come with age?

Answer: I think it’s an acquired appreciation. There are some exceptions, but a lot of kids don’t really understand the gift of life, and of course they wouldn’t know how quickly it’s over, and how aware you have to be to appreciate every moment.

Q: When did things start to turn for you, and when were you able to start appreciating those moments more?

A: Well, most of us, and I for the longest time, was filled with the nervous energy of making a living, of having three kids and providing a roof and food. And you think, well, there’s no time to ponder the glories of life. … That appreciation starts a little later in life and intensifies the older you get, because the older you get, the more likely it is for you to stop living and end life quickly. I’ve been very lucky with my life and my health, especially my health.

Q: You kicked off the current tour with “Star Trek II” last month, and you’ve got the final four dates coming up. How has the tour been going?

A: I’ve been touring, three or four cities a weekend, for the last couple of years. I did a one-man show on Broadway and I’ve toured with music, so I’ve done a lot of touring in my life. I’ll either get in the car and drive to the next venue, which is what I’m doing this coming weekend, with Atlanta, Indianapolis, Detroit and Milwaukee, flying and driving to these venues. The difficult part is, of course, getting to the venue. If it’s driving, you’ve got to drive a couple hundred miles, and I prefer to drive at night, so we’re driving at night after the show. It’s 2 o’clock, 3 o’clock in the morning; if the weather is inclement, it’s tough. You get to the hotel, fall into bed, that afternoon you get up and you do it again. And it’s tough, but I chose to do it years ago. …

I got caught up in the excitement of that travel. And it is exciting. It’s … an escape from everyday life, and that’s what happens to these guys who tour all the time. You don’t have to deal with the rent and the kid going to school, you just deal with what it is that’s happening in front of you on stage.

Q: If a fan sees you at an event, what’s the best way to approach you, and how would you prefer not to be approached?

A: A hand on my throat is really bad news. Look, I’m delighted to be there, and people come to the theater and spend their money because they want to be there and they want to see me, and that’s beyond a compliment if someone pays their hard-earned bucks to come and see you. That’s a special occasion for me, and I want to do the best I can at every moment. So say hello, and let’s see each other in the theater.

Q: What did you take away from your visit to space? (Shatner rode on the Blue Origin, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ space shuttle, in October 2021.)

A: I took away a great deal, more than I can say now because it was so complex. But one of the things that we are coming out with is a music video called “So Fragile, So Blue,” defining what we have to do about global warming.

Q: What was your favorite age?

A: The age I am is filled with aches and pains, my shoulders hurt, but I have the delight of talking to you, and I mean that sincerely, and I relish that moment. I’m not looking back and I’m not looking forward. The reason I love horses so much is because I’m looking at what’s happening right now. Where is the lion that’s going to eat me today? Not the one that could have eaten me yesterday or the one I’ll meet tomorrow, but it’s today.

Q: You’re not looking back, you’re not looking forward, but when it comes time, if you get a say at all, how would you like to be remembered for your time on this Earth?

A: I wrote a song entitled, “I Want to be a Tree.” That’s what I’m going to do: I’m going to die, I’m going to be buried. And a tree is going to be placed over my body, and I’ll nourish that tree.