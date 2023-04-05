Green plans different nominees to lead DBEDT, Office of Planning

Gov. Josh Green plans to pick two new leaders who will be more acceptable to state senators to lead the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism and Office of Planning and Sustainable Development, Green told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser today.

Green is prohibited by Senate rules to name replacements for Chris Sadayasu and Scott Glenn this session after they failed to win Senate confirmation. But he plans to replace them sometime in May once the legislative session adjourns on May 5.

He plans to pick replacements to run DBEDT and the Office of Planning for the rest of 2023 that he believes will be more likely to win Senate confirmation in the 2024 legislative session.

In response to speculation that he may have Sadayasu fill in temporarily as DBEDT director and Glenn as the head of Office of Planning once the legislature adjourns, Green told he Star-Advertiser that he instead wants to “avoid added conflict. I would like to put a person who would be the right fit and … will be acceptable to the Senate.”

Sometimes bruising confirmation hearings saw three of Green’s Cabinet nominees fail to be approved and “did occupy a lot of people’s mental bandwidth,” he said.

The first was Green’s original pick to lead the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, Ikaika Anderson.

By picking different replacements for Sadayasu and Glenn, Green said he wants to focus on getting the rest of his Cabinet nominees confirmed and to help people across the islands by creating more affordable housing, providing financial relief for working class families, improving health care, addressing climate change and other critical issues that he has committed to.