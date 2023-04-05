Oahu traffic-related fatalities remain high
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:30 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A woman placed flowers Feb. 22 at a memorial for 16-year-old Sara Yara, who was killed in a hit-and-run collision at Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street.
