Kauai police warn of ‘sight unseen’ property scam

The Kauai Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing property scam on Craigslist.

According to recent reports, the scammers post online pictures of actual properties pulled from rental and real estate websites, falsely claiming them as their own on Craigslist.

When inquiries about the property are made, scammers ask for personal information or upfront security deposits “sight unseen.” They request the money be sent via wire transfer, Western Union, prepaid credit cards, or gift cards. Once payment is sent, all communications cease.

“Renters or prospective home buyers are strongly encouraged to meet homeowners and rental or real estate companies in person when verifying property,” said Investigative Services Bureau Acting Capt. Kennison Nagahisa in a news release. “Sight Unseen property transactions are highly discouraged, as verifying the property owner’s identity can be impossible.”

Victims of this scam should contact Kauai police dispatch immediately at 808-241-1711.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300 or submit at tip at cskauai.org or via the Crime Stoppers Kauai P3 Tips Mobile App.

Kauai police offered the following scam prevention tips:

>> Be wary of suspicious payment methods.

>> Use caution when responding to unsolicited calls or e-mails, or unknown individuals on social networking sites.

>> Do not answer or return calls from unknown numbers.

>> Check bank, credit card, and phone statements regularly, and immediately notify your bank or service provider of an unknown or unauthorized charge.

>> Senior citizens are popular targets for scam artists as they tend to be more trusting. Responsible family members should help keep them safe.

>> If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.