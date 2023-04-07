University of Hawaii Maui College reports data breach

University of Hawaii Maui College disclosed Thursday that in mid-February it learned an unauthorized third party may have gained access to the university’s computer network. UH Information Technology Services officials took immediate action as soon as the incident was discovered.

Experts were engaged to investigate and determine the nature and scope of the incident, which was also reported to law enforcement.

The university said the intrusion was isolated to the UH Maui College network, which had been protected by a firewall and other safeguards before the event.

Notification letters are being sent out to about 10,500 individuals who may have been impacted, which will include an offer of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services through Experian.