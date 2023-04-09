Las Vegas Advisor: Ticket prices drop slightly for Las Vegas shows, a rarity

With the price of everything else in Las Vegas going through the roof, you’d expect it would be the same for show tickets.

But after tallying ticket prices from 96 active shows, the average price came in lower than last year. OK, a mere 11 cents lower, but it was only the seventh time the average has declined in 31 years of this annual LasVegasAdvisor.com survey.

That’s the good news.

The bad is that the average remains firmly over $100 at a whopping $104.15 per ticket. The highest average was “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace, coming in at $240.25.

Bargain tickets: The lowest price (includes tax) in this year’s survey was for Adam London’s “Laughternoon” at the Orleans, coming in at $22.75. After that, the lowest-priced tickets are for Chase Brown’s Vegas Country at the noncasino theater Notoriety ($26.80), “Lioz Show” at the Orleans ($29.90) and Mike Hammer at Four Queens ($34.34).

Electric Playhouse: New Mexico-based Electric Playhouse will open its second location this summer at the Forum Shops at Caesars. The attraction is described as “an immersive-experience venue in which the walls and floors react to players’ movements and no headsets or controllers are required.” Games will include “Space Runner,” “Power Twist,” “Light Hockey” and “Paint Pong,” intended for ages 3 and up.

Question: Las Vegas always has a chef in the running for a James Beard Award recognizing the country’s best chefs. Who are this year’s contenders?

Answer: There are two finalists, both in the Best Chef Southwest category (Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma): Oscar Amador from Anima by EDO and Kaoru Azeuchi from Kaiseki Yuzu. Both restaurants are outside of casinos. Downtown’s Garagiste Wine Room is a finalist in the Outstanding Bar ­category.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.