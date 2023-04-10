Security guard at Big Island beach struck by vehicle, in critical condition

Hawaii island police are investigating a potential hit-and-run that left a security guard at Pohoiki Beach Park critically injured on Tuesday evening.
Police said patrol officers responded to a call at about 7 p.m. Tuesday of an injured pedestrian near the park entrance. Officers determined that the 61-year-old victim was a security guard at Pohoiki.
He was taken by ambulance to Hilo Medical Center, and later flown to Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.
Detectives spoke to a witness who saw a red pickup with either pipe racks or a metal dog cage leaving the area with its headlights off following the incident. It is believed that the truck hit the victim as well as another parked vehicle.
Police have currently classified the case as a negligent injury.
Anyone with information should contact the Police Department’s Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit at 808-961-2391, or the department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.