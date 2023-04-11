A dish with bright flavors

Though this may look like regular old chicken, don’t be fooled: It’s buzzing with the bright flavors of ginger and lime. Mayonnaise is the secret ingredient in this recipe. When slathered on boneless chicken and cooked, the beloved condiment carries flavor, sticks to the meat well, encourages browning and prevents the pieces of lime zest and ginger — or whatever seasonings you choose — from burning. Try this technique first with ginger and lime zest, then experiment with grated garlic, jalapeño, lemon, Parmesan and whatever else you can imagine. Serve with a pile of white rice and a fresh green salad topped with thinly sliced avocado.

Ginger-Lime Chicken

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 to 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breasts

• Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and black pepper

• 1/3 cup mayonnaise

• 1 tablespoon lime zest (from about 2 limes), plus lime wedges, for serving

• 1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger (from a 3-inch piece of peeled ginger)

Directions:

Pat the chicken dry and season all over with 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. In a medium bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, lime zest and ginger; season with salt and pepper. Add the chicken to the mayonnaise mixture and stir to coat. (The chicken can sit in the marinade for up to 8 hours in the fridge. Let come to room temperature before cooking.)

To grill: Heat a grill to medium-high. Grill the chicken over direct heat until cooked through and juices run clear, about 5 minutes per side for thighs and about 4 minutes per side for breasts, turning as necessary to avoid burning.

To cook in a skillet: Heat a large skillet over medium-high. Cook the chicken until juices run clear, about 5 minutes per side for thighs and about 4 minutes per side for breasts.

Serve chicken with lime wedges, for squeezing on top.

Total time: 15 minutes, serves 4.