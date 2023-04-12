comscore Gamecocks-Irish to open women’s basketball season in Paris | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Gamecocks-Irish to open women’s basketball season in Paris

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts during a game on March 31.

    South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts during a game on March 31.

COLUMBIA, S.C. >> South Carolina and Notre Dame will open the next women’s college basketball season in Paris, the schools announced today.

The Nov. 6 matchup will mark the first time an NCAA regular-season game has been played in the French capital.

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said she didn’t hesitate when invited to take part. “Playing Notre Dame in Paris is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our student-athletes,” she said.

South Carolina reached its third straight Final Four this past season and was undefeated until losing to Iowa 77-73 in the national semifinals.

Notre Dame advanced to the Sweet 16, where it lost to Maryland 76-59.

Fighting Irish coach Niele Ivey said the women’s college game is on the rise and “having this exposure will help grow the game on an international level.”

