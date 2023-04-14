Firefighters rescue lost hiker who spent night on Manoa trail

A lost hiker spent the night on the Manoa Falls Trail before firefighters rescued him early this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 7:48 p.m. Thursday for a lost hiker.

Five units and 16 personnel responded and were able to locate the 26-year-old hiker by plotting his geolocation, but had to suspend flight operations due to gusty winds.

The hiker had reportedly gotten lost on a ridgetop between the Pauoa Flats and Aihualama trails after hiking for four hours.

He had about 50% of battery life left on his cellphone when he made the emergency call.

At 6 a.m. today, HFD resumed the search and rescue operation, and the Air 1 helicopter attempted again to airlift the hiker.

However, flight operations were scrapped once again due to poor weather conditions at the ridgetop’s elevation.

Firefighters then ascended the trail by foot and found the hiker at 8:24 a.m. After confirming he had no injuris, firefigheres escorted him off the trail at 8:50 a.m.

Earlier this week, HFD also rescued a lost male hiker, a local resident in his 30s, from the Peacock Flats Trail in Mokuleia, in addition to three other hikers in their 20s that got lost after departing from the marked Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail in Wailupe. These four hikers were airlifted to safety.