Utah man, 62, dies while snorkeling at Poipu Beach Park

A 62-year-old man visiting from Utah died Thursday while snorkeling near Poipu Beach Park, the Kauai Police Department reported.

At around 10:35 a.m. on Thursday bystanders noticed an unresponsive snorkeler in the water at the west end of the beach, KPD said. Witness reports said he had been snorkeling for 15 minutes but showed no signs of distress.

Bystanders brought the man to shore and provided CPR for him until rescue efforts were taken over by personnel from the Ocean Safety Bureau and American Medical Response.

He was brought to the Wilcox Medical Center, where he later did. An autopsy is pending to determine his cause of death.

Police identified him as Leonard Boteilho of Riverton, Utah.

The Kauai Visitors Bureau and Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling nonprofit, are assisting his family.