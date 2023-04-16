Las Vegas Advisor: Preparation for race snarls Las Vegas traffic

Get ready for more traffic issues in Las Vegas. Work is set to begin on preparing the 3.8 miles of public roads that will make up the course for the Formula One Grand Prix race to be held in November.

The course will run from Treasure Island down the Strip to the Cosmopolitan, east on Harmon Avenue, north on Koval Lane, then up Sands Avenue back to the Strip. The construction work includes repaving roads, removing various medians, adjusting corners and prepping for the installation of safety walls. The cost of the project is currently estimated at $74 million.

Meanwhile, ongoing work on redesigning the interchange of I-15 at Tropicana is further complicating Las Vegas commutes.

HOV lanes: An easing of traffic problems will come with the loosening of restrictions for Las Vegas’ high-occupancy vehicle lanes. The HOV lanes, which previously required vehicles to have more than one passenger, will soon be available to all traffic, except from 6 to 8 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The new rule goes into effect in May.

Top Italian: The food and drink website Tasting Table has issued a list of the top 20 Italian eateries in the U.S., and three are in Las Vegas: Esther’s Kitchen in Downtown’s Arts District; Brezza at Resorts World; and Carbone at Aria. New York City was the only city to have more listings, with four on the list.

Megabucks hits: Not everything happens in Vegas. The Megabucks jackpot was hit last week for $14 million at the Atlantis in Reno. It’s the largest jackpot ever hit in Reno and the first Megabucks jackpot to hit since April 2021.

Question: Can you bet sports online in Las Vegas?

Answer: Yes, at the sports books that have online apps, which are most of them. You have to open and fund an account in person, then can bet without going to the casino as long as you are physically in Nevada.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.