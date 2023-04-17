Rainy week forecast for Hawaii; flood watch to cover Kauai

A flood watch has been issued for Kauai County, effective from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service warns that flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible during this time on Niihau and Kauai.

“Conditions will become increasingly favorable for the development of heavy showers and thunderstorms as a cold front approaches and moves through Tuesday through Wednesday,” forecasters said in the alert.

They say light-to-moderate southeast winds will bring spotty showers, with brief downpours possible, across all islands today.

As the front approaches Tuesday, forecasters expect winds to shift from the south and become gusty Tuesday. The front is expected to move across the island chain Tuesday through Thursday, bringing widespread rainfall and the potential for heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Officials warn that flood-prone roads and other low-lying areas on Kauai County may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may also receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff.

The public should monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued, officials advise.

The weather service also issued a gale warning early this morning for Hawaiian offshore waters beyond 40 out to 240 nautical miles, including the portion of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument east of French Frigate Shoals.