DEA agents uncover clandestine meth lab in Kapolei

At about 2 p.m.Tuesday , DEA Honolulu Office agents conducting a search warrant found chemicals and materials that resembled a methamphetamine production lab and decided to exit the residence and call the Honolulu Police Department Clan Lab Team to help out, according to a news release from the DEA.

At about 7:30 p.m. the FBI bomb squad responded to the scene to help and the neighbors were evacuated while officials conducted their ongoing investigation.

DEA Honolulu is working closely with the Honolulu Police Department, Hawaii Narcotics Enforcement Department, FBI-Honolulu, ATF-Honolulu, and the State of Hawaii Department of Public Safety – Sheriff Division. “We appreciate the assistance from our local, state, and federal partners,” said Nicole K. Nishida, DEA spokesperson for the Los Angeles Field Division, in a statement to the Star-Advertiser.

