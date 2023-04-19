Hawaii reports 935 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 935 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 385,774.

Ten more deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s COVID death toll to 1,878.

The state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases was at 133 a day, about the same as 138 a day reported on April 12. The state’s average positivity rate was at 7.9%, down from 9.2% reported on April 12.

The seven-day average is based on an earlier set of seven days (April 8 to 14) than the week-over-week infection count (April 11 to 17) because cases from the most recent three days may not have been reported yet.

Actual numbers are estimated to be several times higher since these figures do not include results from home test kits.

The number of cases per 100,000 people in the state was at 9.4, about the same as 9.7 the previous week.

By island, there were 715 new cases reported on Oahu, 92 on Hawaii island, 63 on Kauai, 54 on Maui, two on Lanai, and one on Molokai. Eight infections were reported for Hawaii residents out of state.

Omicron XBB.1.5 is the dominant subvariant circulating in Hawaii, at about 84%, according to the latest DOH variant report.

DOH recommends individuals get the bivalent booster if they have not received one yet.

To date, a total of 368,495 residents, or about 27.4% of the state’s eligible population, has received the updated bivalent booster.

Today, there are 73 COVID patients in hospitals, with eight in intensive care, according to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii. The weekly average of COVID patients in hospitals increased to 72 per day, up from 62 per day the previous week.