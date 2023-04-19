Storm causes outages on Oahu; Flood watch in effect

A powerful storm knocked out power to thousands of Hawaiian Electric customers throughout Oahu.

The outages occurred as heavy rainfall drenched the island in the early morning hours.

More than 4,800 customers experienced an outage in the areas of Iwilei, Kalihi, Kalihi Valley, Kapalama, Liliha, Moanalua and Palama.

In Windward Oahu, approximately 3,440 customers are without power in Kailua, Kaneohe, Mokapu and Waikalua.

The storm also knocked out power to more than 1,000 customers in Hauula, Kaaawa, Kahana Valley, Kualoa, Laie, Punaluu, Waiahole and Waikane.

On the North Shore, about 2,850 customers do not have power in Haleiwa, Kahuku, Kawailoa, Pupukea, Sunset Beach and Waimea.

In Leeward Oahu, more than 2,380 customers primarily in Barbers Point, Kalaeloa, Kapolei, Ko Olina and Makakilo are also affected.

In Central and West Oahu, approximately 1,000 customers are without power in Palisades, Pearl City, Waiawa, Waikele, Waipahu and Waipio.

The National Weather Service has canceled a flash flood warning for Oahu.

A flash flood watch is now in effect for the island and Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe and Hawaii island through this afternoon.

The weather service also extended a flash flood warning for Hawaii island to 8 a.m. today.

Police said one lane is open on Highway 11 from mile marker 57 to 63 in Kau.

Kalahiki Road remains closed due to flooding.

Forecasters said light to moderate rain fell at a rate of fewer than 0.5 inches per hour at 4:45 a.m. today.

The weather service expects flash flooding to impact Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Wood Valley, Pahala, Punaluu Beach, Volcano, Kawa Flats, Naalehu, Fern Forest, Waiohinu, Discovery Harbour and Kalapana.

The public is urged to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches and culverts. Do not cross fast-flowing or rising water.