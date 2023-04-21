Injured hiker airlifted off Hanauma Bay Ridge Trail

Honolulu firefighters airlifted a hiker who sustained an injury while hiking off of the Hanauma Bay Ridge Trail in East Oahu today.
Firefighters received a 911 call of an injured hiker who was unable to descend on her own just after 10:17 a.m.
The Honolulu Fire Department said firefighters located the hiker, a woman in her 50s.
Air 1 took her to a landing zone where care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
