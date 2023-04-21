comscore Injured hiker airlifted off Hanauma Bay Ridge Trail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Injured hiker airlifted off Hanauma Bay Ridge Trail

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:36 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu firefighters airlifted a hiker who sustained an injury while hiking off of the Hanauma Bay Ridge Trail in East Oahu today.

Firefighters received a 911 call of an injured hiker who was unable to descend on her own just after 10:17 a.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department said firefighters located the hiker, a woman in her 50s.

Air 1 took her to a landing zone where care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Japan has millions of empty houses. Want to buy one for $25,000?

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up