Man convicted of murder in jealousy-driven Maili Beach slaying | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man convicted of murder in jealousy-driven Maili Beach slaying

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:14 pm
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamaua Van Gieson appeared in court, Dec. 11, 2017, after being charged with second-degree murder in Dustin Molina’s death.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kamaua Van Gieson appeared in court, Dec. 11, 2017, after being charged with second-degree murder in Dustin Molina’s death.

A Circuit Court judge found a 26-year-old man guilty of second-degree murder in the 2017 stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend at Maili Beach.

Kamaua Van Gieson dragged Dustin Molina, 18, into the ocean to die Dec. 4, 2017, after stabbing him.

The trial, presided over by Judge Kevin Souza, was originally set in January as a jury trial, but Van Gieson changed his mind.

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said Van Gieson’s trial “faced multiple delays, but persistence paid off and today justice was served.”

Van Gieson faces life in prison with the possibility of parole when he is sentenced Sept. 7.

The state presented evidence showing Van Gieson was angry over his ex-girlfriend apparently starting a relationship with Molina.

He stabbed Molina in the neck at Maili Beach, then took him into the ocean.

Beachgoers discovered Molina’s body on the beach the next day.

“There are no winners in a case like this,” said Alm. “A young man lost his life. Another young man faces a long prison sentence. A young lady was traumatized. Countless friends and family are suffering.”

