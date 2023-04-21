Police search for suspect in Chinatown machete attack

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation after a male suspect allegedly took a 36-year-old man’s cell phone and struck him with a machete in Chinatown early Thursday.

A man was riding his bike in the 60th block of North Beretania Street when a male stopped him at about 5 a.m. Police said the suspect then took the man’s cell phone and attacked him with a machete, causing lacerations to the victim’s mid-torso.

Police said the victim took himself to a hospital where he was treated for the non-life-threatening injury.

There are no arrests as of this morning.