Stay out of Kailua Bay on Oahu due to high bacteria, DOH says

The state Health Department advises the public to avoid Kailua Bay waters on Oahu due to high bacteria levels.

Officials warn that a sample of the effluent “exceeded permitted fecal indicator bacteria levels.” The public is advised to remain out of affected waters near the Kailua Wastewater Treatment Plant until further notice.

City officials say a sample of treated effluent taken at the plant Wednesday morning showed an elevated count of enterococcus that was higher than the federally permitted daily maximum.

The city continues to collect daily samples, and will provide an update based on the results.

Another high-bacteria notification, which was issued for Kailua Pier, Station D, on Hawaii island, was canceled after water sample retesting results showed that enterococci levels are no longer above the threshold level.

The Health Department also has issued a brown- water advisory for Oahu and Maui, and for the east-, west- and south-facing shores of Kauai, due to recent heavy rain.