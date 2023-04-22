Hokule‘a arrives in Washington ahead of Moananuiakea voyage

The voyaging canoe Hokule‘a arrived in Tacoma, Wash., Friday on a Matson container ship, and it will be docked there until May 1 as the canoe’s crew prepares for its Moananuiakea Voyage Pacific Circumnavigation journey.

The canoe was received by a crew from the Polynesian Voyaging Society and then towed from the Matson shipyard to the Maritime Museum at Foss Waterway Seaport.

The Hokule‘a crew is preparing the canoe for the journey to Alaska, where the voyage will begin.

From Tacoma, the canoe will be towed to Seattle before being transported to Juneau, Alaska. From there, the canoe will sail to Yakutat to begin a “Heritage Sail” along the southeast region of Alaska to pay homage to Native Alaskan leaders and places that played a part in building the relationship between Hawaii and Alaska.

Public engagement will begin in mid-June in Juneau. The Moananuiakea Voyage Pacific Circumnavigation of the Pacific Ocean will begin on June 15.