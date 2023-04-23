comscore Man, 19, in serious condition after apparent stabbing in Chinatown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 19, in serious condition after apparent stabbing in Chinatown

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A 19-year-old man is in serious condition after an apparent stabbing in the Chinatown area.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident at around 3:45 p.m. after the man was stabbed at his “upper and lower body” on the Smith Street area.

He was treated and transported to an emergency room.

