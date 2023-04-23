Man, 19, in serious condition after apparent stabbing in Chinatown

A 19-year-old man is in serious condition after an apparent stabbing in the Chinatown area.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident at around 3:45 p.m. after the man was stabbed at his “upper and lower body” on the Smith Street area.
He was treated and transported to an emergency room.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.