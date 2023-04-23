comscore No tsunami threat for Hawaii after strong New Zealand quake | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

No tsunami threat for Hawaii after strong New Zealand quake

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:32 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports a 7.3-magnitude earthquake that rocked Kermadec Islands this afternoon does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The earthquake in New Zealand occurred at 2:42 p.m., according to a National Weather Service alert.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Probe ordered after Florida shooter fires at delivery driver

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up