No tsunami threat for Hawaii after strong New Zealand quake

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports a 7.3-magnitude earthquake that rocked Kermadec Islands this afternoon does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.
The earthquake in New Zealand occurred at 2:42 p.m., according to a National Weather Service alert.
