HFD rescues injured hiker rescued from Lanikai Pillbox Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a woman in her 60s who was injured while hiking the Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua today, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

At around 11:40 a.m., HFD received a call for the injured hiker and arrived at the trailhead a few minutes later to establish a landing zone for its Air 1 helicopter and ascend the trail on foot.

Rescue personnel made contact with the woman, who was unable to finish the hike on her own, at around noon, and flew her back to a landing zone via Air 1. Her care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

On Sunday, a man in his 60s died after suffering a medical emergency and falling 40 feet while hiking Lanikai Pillbox Trail.