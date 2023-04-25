Slew of rescues highlight hiker safety

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hikers are drawn to the Kaiwi Ridge Trail, also known as the Lanikai Pillbox Trail, a scenic activity that can be dangerous. A man in his 60s suffered a medical emergency, fell and died at the scene Sunday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hikers are drawn to the Kaiwi Ridge Trail, also known as the Lanikai Pillbox Trail, a scenic activity that can be dangerous. A man in his 60s suffered a medical emergency, fell and died at the scene Sunday.