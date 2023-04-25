comscore Slew of rescues highlight hiker safety | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Slew of rescues highlight hiker safety

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hikers are drawn to the Kaiwi Ridge Trail, also known as the Lanikai Pillbox Trail, a scenic activity that can be dangerous. A man in his 60s suffered a medical emergency, fell and died at the scene Sunday.

    Hikers are drawn to the Kaiwi Ridge Trail, also known as the Lanikai Pillbox Trail, a scenic activity that can be dangerous. A man in his 60s suffered a medical emergency, fell and died at the scene Sunday.

After a series of hike rescues over the weekend, state officials are reminding people to take precautions, know their limits and be aware how hot it can get on exposed trails. Read more

