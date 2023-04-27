Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to go cashless starting May 26

The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is going cashless before Memorial Day weekend.

The National Park Service says starting May 26, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park will no longer accept cash for entrance fees or passes. Only credit cards, debit cards, or digital site passes will be accepted.

“Entrance fees are an important source of revenue used to improve the visitor experience in national parks, including road and facility repairs and maintenance, trail improvements, visitor and resource protection services and more,” said the NPS in a news release. “Moving to a cashless system allows parks to be better stewards of visitor dollars by reducing the amount of time park staff spend managing cash, increasing the amount of fee revenue available to support critical projects and visitor services, and improving accountability and reducing risk.”

Digital passes for private vehicles ($30), motorcycles ($25), and individual pedestrians and bicycles ($15), which are valid for seven days, can be purchased up to six months ahead of arrival at recreation.gov.

More information about Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is available at nps.gov/hawaiivolcanoes.