Former UH player reaches free agent deal with San Francisco 49ers

Former University of Hawaii offensive lineman Ilm Manning has reached a free-agent deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Manning, who completed his UH eligibility at the end of the 2022 season, was not selected in the NFL Draft, which concluded this afternoon. But soon after, he received a call — and the offer — from the 49ers.

“If this is the path that God put me on, this is what I’m going to do,” said Manning, who celebrated the news with family and friends at a viewing party in Arizona. “I’m going to the make best of it, and have fun.”

Manning will sign a standard three-year contract for undrafted free agents. Only the signing bonus is guaranteed. The minimum base salary for a rookie will be $750,000 in 2023, according to Spotrac.

Manning holds the UH durability record for an O-lineman, playing in 62 of a possible 64 games. He amassed 119 knockdown blocks in 13 games in 2022.

Manning was used as a left tackle for the Warriors, but projects as a guard or center with the 49ers.

Manning said he is scheduled to report to mini camp on May 11.

