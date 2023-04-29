comscore Former UH player reaches free agent deal with San Francisco 49ers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports Breaking | Top News

Former UH player reaches free agent deal with San Francisco 49ers

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 2:25 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM Former Warrior offensive lineman Ilm Manning appears at UH’s pro day on the UNLV campus, Wednesday, March 9.

    STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Former Warrior offensive lineman Ilm Manning appears at UH’s pro day on the UNLV campus, Wednesday, March 9.

Former University of Hawaii offensive lineman Ilm Manning has reached a free-agent deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Manning, who completed his UH eligibility at the end of the 2022 season, was not selected in the NFL Draft, which concluded this afternoon. But soon after, he received a call — and the offer — from the 49ers.

“If this is the path that God put me on, this is what I’m going to do,” said Manning, who celebrated the news with family and friends at a viewing party in Arizona. “I’m going to the make best of it, and have fun.”

Manning will sign a standard three-year contract for undrafted free agents. Only the signing bonus is guaranteed. The minimum base salary for a rookie will be $750,000 in 2023, according to Spotrac.

Manning holds the UH durability record for an O-lineman, playing in 62 of a possible 64 games. He amassed 119 knockdown blocks in 13 games in 2022.

Manning was used as a left tackle for the Warriors, but projects as a guard or center with the 49ers.

Manning said he is scheduled to report to mini camp on May 11.

--
More UH football coverage

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Frustration grows over wait on OxyContin maker’s settlement

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up