Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 13 – March 17, 2023

For The Week Of March 13-17
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|4280 Salt Lake Blvd #H21
|3/14/2023
|$455,000
|99-891 Meaala St
|3/13/2023
|$355,000
|Aina Haina
|549 W Hind Dr
|3/16/2023
|$1,500,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|1291 D Moanalualani Way #16D
|3/13/2023
|$820,000
|1052 Ala Nanu St #501
|3/13/2023
|$200,000
|3052 Ala Ilima St #207
|3/15/2023
|$315,000
|3215 Ala Ilima St #A302
|3/15/2023
|$450,000
|3229 Ala Ilima St #3229 3
|3/13/2023
|$360,000
|Ala Moana
|750 Kaheka St #1502
|3/16/2023
|$460,000
|641 Keeaumoku St #1905
|3/16/2023
|$700,000
|419 Atkinson Dr #1401
|3/15/2023
|$480,000
|1650 Ala Moana Blvd #1511
|3/13/2023
|$605,000
|1650 Ala Moana Blvd #1513
|3/17/2023
|$770,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #1103
|3/14/2023
|$161,000
|1391 Kapiolani Blvd #2711
|3/13/2023
|$1,415,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-040 Popoi Pl
|3/16/2023
|$1,100,000
|91-3575 Kauluakoko St #1401
|3/13/2023
|$950,000
|91-828 Laupapa Pl
|3/16/2023
|$720,000
|91-827 Kehue St
|3/16/2023
|$800,000
|91-1740 Ala Loa St
|3/13/2023
|$600,000
|92-1232 Olani St #4
|3/15/2023
|$1,075,000
|92-1101 Koio Dr #M355
|3/17/2023
|$1,069,000
|92-1473 D Aliinui Dr #32D
|3/15/2023
|$939,000
|91-242 Hanapouli Cir #26F
|3/13/2023
|$525,000
|91-1062 Aipoola St
|3/17/2023
|$1,025,000
|91-1066 Hamana St
|3/15/2023
|$900,000
|91-1079 F Makaaloa St
|3/17/2023
|$820,000
|91-1070 Keokolo St
|3/15/2023
|$850,000
|91-1493 Maipuhi St
|3/17/2023
|$820,000
|91-1025 C Manaolana St #121
|3/17/2023
|$660,000
|91-1022 Huliau St #1B
|3/16/2023
|$637,000
|91-1031 Kaimalie St #4Q4
|3/14/2023
|$600,000
|91-6560 Kapolei Pkwy #3G4
|3/17/2023
|$650,000
|91-1169 Hoowalea St
|3/13/2023
|$1,430,000
|91-1367 Kaikohola St #D113
|3/13/2023
|$1,050,000
|91-1429 Kaileolea Dr
|3/17/2023
|$1,225,000
|91-1553 Hoikau St
|3/15/2023
|$1,049,630
|91-1543 Hoikau St
|3/16/2023
|$1,120,389
|91-1535 Hoikau St
|3/16/2023
|$1,094,878
|91-1779 Me’e St
|3/17/2023
|$1,365,270
|Hawaii Kai
|911 Koko Isle Cir #1602
|3/13/2023
|$1,650,000
|7007 Hawaii Kai Dr #E13
|3/16/2023
|$850,000
|7007 Hawaii Kai Dr #K14
|3/13/2023
|$1,145,000
|7018 Hawaii Kai Dr #3 6
|3/17/2023
|$790,000
|334 Awini Pl
|3/16/2023
|$2,100,000
|6210 Keokea Pl #B101
|3/16/2023
|$1,290,000
|291 Kawaihae St #223
|3/16/2023
|$850,000
|501 Hahaione St #1 20K
|3/15/2023
|$709,000
|7223 Makaa St
|3/13/2023
|$3,250,000
|Heeia
|46-109 Konohiki St #3922
|3/15/2023
|$795,000
|46-154 Kiowai St #2521
|3/17/2023
|$644,000
|46-232 Kahuhipa St #C210
|3/13/2023
|$475,000
|46-261 Kahuhipa St #102
|3/16/2023
|$480,000
|
Kahaluu
|47-481 Hoopala St
|3/16/2023
|$850,000
|47-541 Alawiki St
|3/15/2023
|$800,000
|47-675 Nukupuu St
|3/13/2023
|$1,650,000
|Kailua
|350 Aoloa St #C116
|3/13/2023
|$455,000
|1131 Manulani St
|3/16/2023
|$1,235,000
|1242 Auwaiku St
|3/13/2023
|$1,986,952
|713 Keolu Dr
|3/14/2023
|$1,750,000
|638 Kanaha St
|3/17/2023
|$2,385,000
|Kaimuki
|737 Ocean View Dr
|3/14/2023
|$200,000
|Kakaako
|801 S King St #3907
|3/16/2023
|$682,000
|888 Kapiolani Blvd #1706
|3/17/2023
|$980,000
|801 S Kapiolani Blvd #3624
|3/15/2023
|$790,000
|600 Queen St #3806
|3/16/2023
|$888,000
|1001 Queen St #1704
|3/15/2023
|$1,280,000
|987 Queen St #3902
|3/17/2023
|$1,390,000
|909 Kapiolani Blvd #2001
|3/13/2023
|$160,000
|1296 Kapiolani Blvd #Ii2303
|3/15/2023
|$1,000,000
|Kaneohe
|45-021 Waikalualoko Loop
|3/17/2023
|$787,500
|45-288 Lilipuna Rd
|3/15/2023
|$1,360,000
|45-666 Pua Alowalo St
|3/15/2023
|$950,000
|Kapahulu
|2895 Kalakaua Ave #1201
|3/13/2023
|$2,295,000
|4221 Kaikoo Pl
|3/15/2023
|$3,300,000
|3721 Poka Pl
|3/14/2023
|$6,788,000
|Kapalama
|1503 Pohaku St
|3/17/2023
|$900,000
|1542 Iao Ln
|3/17/2023
|$1,300,000
|Kawela Bay
|57-120 Lalo Kuilima Way #7
|3/17/2023
|$1,015,000
|Liliha
|60 N Beretania St #3504
|3/17/2023
|$385,000
|Lower Kalihi
|2017 Kaumualii St
|3/13/2023
|$780,000
|1631 A Owawa St #B
|3/13/2023
|$689,000
|Lower Manoa
|1320 Alexander St #1203
|3/13/2023
|$475,000
|1513 Spreckels St #A3
|3/16/2023
|$406,000
|1513 Spreckels St #B1
|3/16/2023
|$144,200
|1513 Spreckels St #B4
|3/16/2023
|$105,900
|Makaha
|84-736 Moua St
|3/14/2023
|$646,000
|84-622 Kepue St
|3/13/2023
|$570,000
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-924 Palailai St #49
|3/13/2023
|$500,000
|92-1191 Palahia St #N202
|3/17/2023
|$561,000
|92-113 Leipapa Way
|3/17/2023
|$889,000
|92-766 Kuhoho St
|3/17/2023
|$1,300,000
|92-432 Farrington Hwy
|3/14/2023
|$1,267,000
|Makiki
|1450 Young St #2608
|3/13/2023
|$639,000
|1525 Wilder Ave #407
|3/15/2023
|$900,000
|1515 Ward Ave #1201
|3/17/2023
|$545,000
|1503 Liholiho St #503
|3/14/2023
|$305,000
|1505 Kewalo St #A203
|3/14/2023
|$320,000
|1545 Nehoa St #403
|3/17/2023
|$510,000
|
COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Kaimuki
|1139 9th Ave #C106
|3/17/2023
|$165,000
|Kaneohe
|44-748 Kaneohe Bay Dr
|3/16/2023
|$648,000
|Lower Kalihi
|2028 Dillingham Blvd
|3/17/2023
|$2,800,000
|Lower Manoa
|1115 Hoawa Ln
|3/17/2023
|$850,000
|Nuuanu
|55 S Kukui St #C209
|3/17/2023
|$748,000
|Waikiki
|1909 Ala Wai Blvd #C2
|3/17/2023
|$370,390
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 13 – March 17, 2023
