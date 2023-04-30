comscore Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 13 – March 17, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Real Estate Sales

Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 13 – March 17, 2023

  Today
  Updated 9:24 pm
For The Week Of March 13-17
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa    
4280 Salt Lake Blvd #H21 3/14/2023 $455,000
99-891 Meaala St 3/13/2023 $355,000
Aina Haina    
549 W Hind Dr 3/16/2023 $1,500,000
Airport/Mapunapuna    
1291 D Moanalualani Way #16D 3/13/2023 $820,000
1052 Ala Nanu St #501 3/13/2023 $200,000
3052 Ala Ilima St #207 3/15/2023 $315,000
3215 Ala Ilima St #A302 3/15/2023 $450,000
3229 Ala Ilima St #3229 3 3/13/2023 $360,000
Ala Moana    
750 Kaheka St #1502 3/16/2023 $460,000
641 Keeaumoku St #1905 3/16/2023 $700,000
419 Atkinson Dr #1401 3/15/2023 $480,000
1650 Ala Moana Blvd #1511 3/13/2023 $605,000
1650 Ala Moana Blvd #1513 3/17/2023 $770,000
410 Atkinson Dr #1103 3/14/2023 $161,000
1391 Kapiolani Blvd #2711 3/13/2023 $1,415,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-040 Popoi Pl 3/16/2023 $1,100,000
91-3575 Kauluakoko St #1401 3/13/2023 $950,000
91-828 Laupapa Pl 3/16/2023 $720,000
91-827 Kehue St 3/16/2023 $800,000
91-1740 Ala Loa St 3/13/2023 $600,000
92-1232 Olani St #4 3/15/2023 $1,075,000
92-1101 Koio Dr #M355 3/17/2023 $1,069,000
92-1473 D Aliinui Dr #32D 3/15/2023 $939,000
91-242 Hanapouli Cir #26F 3/13/2023 $525,000
91-1062 Aipoola St 3/17/2023 $1,025,000
91-1066 Hamana St 3/15/2023 $900,000
91-1079 F Makaaloa St 3/17/2023 $820,000
91-1070 Keokolo St 3/15/2023 $850,000
91-1493 Maipuhi St 3/17/2023 $820,000
91-1025 C Manaolana St #121 3/17/2023 $660,000
91-1022 Huliau St #1B 3/16/2023 $637,000
91-1031 Kaimalie St #4Q4 3/14/2023 $600,000
91-6560 Kapolei Pkwy #3G4 3/17/2023 $650,000
91-1169 Hoowalea St 3/13/2023 $1,430,000
91-1367 Kaikohola St #D113 3/13/2023 $1,050,000
91-1429 Kaileolea Dr 3/17/2023 $1,225,000
91-1553 Hoikau St 3/15/2023 $1,049,630
91-1543 Hoikau St 3/16/2023 $1,120,389
91-1535 Hoikau St 3/16/2023 $1,094,878
91-1779 Me’e St 3/17/2023 $1,365,270
Hawaii Kai    
911 Koko Isle Cir #1602 3/13/2023 $1,650,000
7007 Hawaii Kai Dr #E13 3/16/2023 $850,000
7007 Hawaii Kai Dr #K14 3/13/2023 $1,145,000
7018 Hawaii Kai Dr #3 6 3/17/2023 $790,000
334 Awini Pl 3/16/2023 $2,100,000
6210 Keokea Pl #B101 3/16/2023 $1,290,000
291 Kawaihae St #223 3/16/2023 $850,000
501 Hahaione St #1 20K 3/15/2023 $709,000
7223 Makaa St 3/13/2023 $3,250,000
Heeia    
46-109 Konohiki St #3922 3/15/2023 $795,000
46-154 Kiowai St #2521 3/17/2023 $644,000
46-232 Kahuhipa St #C210 3/13/2023 $475,000
46-261 Kahuhipa St #102 3/16/2023 $480,000

 

Kahaluu

    
47-481 Hoopala St 3/16/2023 $850,000
47-541 Alawiki St 3/15/2023 $800,000
47-675 Nukupuu St 3/13/2023 $1,650,000
Kailua    
350 Aoloa St #C116 3/13/2023 $455,000
1131 Manulani St 3/16/2023 $1,235,000
1242 Auwaiku St 3/13/2023 $1,986,952
713 Keolu Dr 3/14/2023 $1,750,000
638 Kanaha St 3/17/2023 $2,385,000
Kaimuki    
737 Ocean View Dr 3/14/2023 $200,000
Kakaako    
801 S King St #3907 3/16/2023 $682,000
888 Kapiolani Blvd #1706 3/17/2023 $980,000
801 S Kapiolani Blvd #3624 3/15/2023 $790,000
600 Queen St #3806 3/16/2023 $888,000
1001 Queen St #1704 3/15/2023 $1,280,000
987 Queen St #3902 3/17/2023 $1,390,000
909 Kapiolani Blvd #2001 3/13/2023 $160,000
1296 Kapiolani Blvd #Ii2303 3/15/2023 $1,000,000
Kaneohe    
45-021 Waikalualoko Loop 3/17/2023 $787,500
45-288 Lilipuna Rd 3/15/2023 $1,360,000
45-666 Pua Alowalo St 3/15/2023 $950,000
Kapahulu    
2895 Kalakaua Ave #1201 3/13/2023 $2,295,000
4221 Kaikoo Pl 3/15/2023 $3,300,000
3721 Poka Pl 3/14/2023 $6,788,000
Kapalama    
1503 Pohaku St 3/17/2023 $900,000
1542 Iao Ln 3/17/2023 $1,300,000
Kawela Bay    
57-120 Lalo Kuilima Way #7 3/17/2023 $1,015,000
Liliha    
60 N Beretania St #3504 3/17/2023 $385,000
Lower Kalihi    
2017 Kaumualii St 3/13/2023 $780,000
1631 A Owawa St #B 3/13/2023 $689,000
Lower Manoa    
1320 Alexander St #1203 3/13/2023 $475,000
1513 Spreckels St #A3 3/16/2023 $406,000
1513 Spreckels St #B1 3/16/2023 $144,200
1513 Spreckels St #B4 3/16/2023 $105,900
Makaha    
84-736 Moua St 3/14/2023 $646,000
84-622 Kepue St 3/13/2023 $570,000
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-924 Palailai St #49 3/13/2023 $500,000
92-1191 Palahia St #N202 3/17/2023 $561,000
92-113 Leipapa Way 3/17/2023 $889,000
92-766 Kuhoho St 3/17/2023 $1,300,000
92-432 Farrington Hwy 3/14/2023 $1,267,000
Makiki    
1450 Young St #2608 3/13/2023 $639,000
1525 Wilder Ave #407 3/15/2023 $900,000
1515 Ward Ave #1201 3/17/2023 $545,000
1503 Liholiho St #503 3/14/2023 $305,000
1505 Kewalo St #A203 3/14/2023 $320,000
1545 Nehoa St #403 3/17/2023 $510,000

 

COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Kaimuki    
1139 9th Ave #C106 3/17/2023 $165,000
Kaneohe    
44-748 Kaneohe Bay Dr 3/16/2023 $648,000
Lower Kalihi    
2028 Dillingham Blvd 3/17/2023 $2,800,000
Lower Manoa    
1115 Hoawa Ln 3/17/2023 $850,000
Nuuanu    
55 S Kukui St #C209 3/17/2023 $748,000
Waikiki    
1909 Ala Wai Blvd #C2 3/17/2023 $370,390
Looking Back

