Man, 40, who officers shot and killed on Molokai, is identified

The Maui Police Department today identified the man who officers shot and killed on Molokai Sunday as Nathaniel Naki, 40, of Kaunakakai.

Sunday morning officers responded to a report of a temporary restraining order violation near mile marker 18.5 off Kamehameha V Highway in Wailua, Molokai.

Police said they encountered Naki who moved toward the officers with a weapon. One officer deployed his taser, which proved ineffective, and then both officers discharged their weapons.

Officers performed life-saving measures until medic personnel arrived and took him to Molokai General Hospital. That’s where Naki died.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave as standard procedure.